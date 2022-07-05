In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Kildare and Sarsfields clubman, Brendan Cawley, to take charge of the Saturday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final.
Naas and Athy go head-to-head in Leinster Leader Cup decider.
Full reports and picture coverage as Athy defeat Sarsfields and Naas prove too strong for Raheens in SFL Division 1 semi-finals.
SHC: wins for Maynooth and Clane in Championship Preliminary round.
JFC: reports from all five Tom Cross Transport JFC with wins for Straffan, Ballykelly, Cappagh, Kill and Ballykelly.
A look ahead to the Leinster Leader Cup final this weekend and the first round proper of the SHC.
First Ladies Snooker Academy opens in Newbridge.
Leixlip crowned Division 2 League Champions.
Raheens capture Reserve Division 2 title with win over Leixllip.
Tight game but Ladies U16 Lilies book a place in All-Ireland decider.
Young Naas Ladies enjoy Skills Camp.
Golf: results from the Fairways with picture special from Naas Golf Club's President's Prize.
Pitch and Putt: Josie's Day a great success at Ryston Pitch and Putt Club.
Top performances at Indoor Bowls League finals.
Racing: Gary Carroll continues his run of winners. All the latest in Kildare Racing News.
Dogs: Barrington Ben quickest of the lot at Cornelscourt.
KDFL: Arlington hit Allenwood for six; plus weekly focus on Senior Division; results, fixtures and up-to-date tables from the leagues.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
