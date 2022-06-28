Kildare GAA: SFL semi-finals finalised along with relegations

Following this evening's (Tuesday) final round of the EMS Copiers SFL Division 1, the four semi-final places have been finalised and are:
Naas v Raheens with Sarsfields taking on Athy.
Relegated are Eadestown and St Laurence's.
Moorefield and Confey are probably the unlucky teams, despite The Moores defeating Raheens this evening and Confey defeating St Laurence's, it is the Caragh boys who advance on score difference.
The semi-finals will be played this Sunday at St Conleth's Park at 3 pm and 5 pm.
Tonight's results:
EMS Copiers SFL Division 1, Round 11
Clane 0-11 Naas 2-16;
Athy 3-10 Sarsfields 1-10.
Moorefield 2-15 Raheens 0-00;
Castledermot 1-10 Carbury 1-17;
Carbury 0-18 Eadestown 0-14;
St Laurence's 1-13 Confey 2-12.
EMS Copiers SFL Division 2
Ballymore Eustace 1-13 Clogherinkoe 1-22;
Kilcock 1-9 Johnstownbridge 2-14;
Kilcullen 1-7 Maynooth 2-13.
Fionn Bergin keeps tight hold of procession for Grangenolvin despite the close tackling of Straffan Ed Neenan in the EMS Copiers SFL Division 4 final at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige. Photo: Sean Brilly
