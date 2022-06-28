All the winners in the Kildare community games athletics finals

Boys U14 100m: 1st Conor Bronnock; 2nd Fionn Steward Byrne; 3rd F Byrne Ward; 4th Cillian Murphy
Celbridge Athletic Club provided the perfect venue to host County Kildare Community Games Track and Field event after a two year absence. The volunteers and participants ensured there was a carnival atmosphere all around the track.
The tents had been erected early on and the banter was evident as old friendships and rivalry was renewed. There were a few missing on the night but to be sure they will be back next year.
Areas taking part this year were Celbridge, Newbridge St Brigid’s, Newbridge St Conlets, Kilcullen, Suncroft, Ballymore Eustace, Milltown and Eadestown.
RESULTS
Boys U10 Hurldes: 1, Cian Butler Eadestown; 2 John Brannigan Suncroft.
Boys U-14 Hurdles: 1 Melvin Singh Celbridge; 2 JP Archbold St Brigids; 3 Aodh O’Byrne, Suncroft.
U-8 Boys 60m: 1 Sean Kavanagh Ballymore; 2 Max Bergan Celbridge; 3 Daithi O’Toole Miltown; 4 Charlie Underwood Celbridge.
U-8 Boys 80m: 1 Tom Underwood Celbridge, 2 Keelan Edwards Ballymore, 3 Jerome Mooney Ballymore, 4 Conor Doherty Clane
U-10 Boys 100m: 1 Ryan Boland Ballymore, 2 Daragh Lanigan Celbridge, 3 Will Lynch Clane, 4 Freddie Caffrey Ballymore.
U-12 Boys 100m: 1 Charlie Murphy Ballymore, 2 Ronan McGlynn Ballymore, 3 Eoghan Gallagher St Brigids, 4 Riley Doran Clane.
U-14 Boys 100m: 1 Conor Breatnach Suncroft, 2 Fionn Stuart Byrne Ballymore, 3 Kyle Byrne Ward St Brigids, 4 Cillian Hughes St Brigids.
U-16 Boys 100m: 1 Peter Murphy Ballymore.
U-10 Boys 200m: 1, James Blessing Celbridge, 2 Matthew Joyce, Kilcullen, 3Harry O’Hehir Celbridge, 4 Cillian O’Toole St Brigids.
U-12 Boys 200m: 1, Cillian Gilroy Ballymore; 2, Max Crampton St Brigids; 3 Madox Meade Ballymore; 4 Tobi Adoydeji St Conleths.
U-16 Boys 200m: 1 Leigh O’Brien Celbridge, 2 Max Hollingsworth Celbridge, 3 Adam Byrne Ward St Brigids.
U-12 Boys 600m: 1 Eoghan Doolan Clane, 2 Harry Underwood Celbridge, 3 Ruaidhri Archbold St Brigids, 4 Jack Kelly Kilcullen.
U-14 Boys 800m: 1 Jack Gilmartin Celbridge, 2 Robert Gleeson St Brigids, 3 Ronan Walshe Eadestown, 4 Ronan Keaney St Brigids.
U-16 Boys 1500m: 1 Cillian Gleeson Celbridge.U-12 Boys Long Jump: 1 Henry McCormack St Conleths, 2 Eoghan Gallagher St Brigids, 3 Max Crampton St Brigids.
U-14 Boys Long Jump: 1 Ben Crampton St Brigids, 2 Jack Gilmartin Celbridge, 3 Robert Gleeson St Brigids.
U-12 Boys Ball Throw: 1 Darragh Healy Celbridge, 2 Harry Underwood Celbridge, 3 Peadar O’Toole St Conleths, 4 Dylan Browne Celbridge.
U-12 Boys Long Puck: 1 Sean Cowler Celbridge, 2Finn Treacy Celbridge, 3 Daniel Curtin Eadestown, 4Louis Dowling Eadestown.
U-14 Boys Shot Putt: 1, Conor Brannock Suncroft, 2, Cillian Hughes St Brigids, 3 Barry Sexton Celbridge, 4 Elliot Moran Ballymore.
U-14 Boys Javelin: 1, Aodh O’Byrne Suncroft.
U-16 Boys High Jump: 1 Alex Heeney Clane, 2 Adam Byrne Ward St Brigids.
U-16 Boys Discus: 1, Peter Murphy Ballymore.
Girls U-10 Hurdles: 1 Sarah Cousins Suncroft, 2 Poppy Gough Eadestown, 3 Robyn Lawlor Eadestown, 4 Georgia Ryan, Eadestown.
Girls U-14 Hurdles: 1 Zoe Cousins Suncroft, 2 Rose Madden Eades-
town, 3 Roisin Healy Celbridge.
U-8 Girls 60m: 1 Kate O’Neil Eadestown, 2 Emma O’Brien Ballymore, 3 Ayla Grace Mulhern, Kilcullen, 4 Annie Fogarty Clane.
U-8 Girls 80m: 1 Isobel Gallagher Celbridge, 2 Abigail Blessing Celbridge, 3 Saoirse Burke Ballymore, 4 Laoise Byrne Suncroft.
U-10 Girls 100m: 1, Emma O’Donoghue Clane, 2 Ella Murphy Ballymore, 3 Ava Hanlon Suncroft, 4 Orla Doyle Miltown.
U-12 Girls 100m: 1 Ella Hanlon Suncroft, 2 Zara Russell Celbridge, 3 Katie Collier Kilcullen, 4 Izzy Middleton Kilcullen.
U-14 Girls 100m: 1 Ella Newman Smith Celbridge, 2 Eabha Brennan St Brigids, 3 Erin Fogarty Clane, 4 Sarah Behan St Brigids.
U-16 Girls 100m: 1 Lily Clohessy Ballymore, 2 Mia Dalton Celbridge.
U-10 Girls 200m: 1 Amelia Butler St Conleths, 2 Ailbhe Byrne Suncroft, 3Chloe Cox O’Toole St Brigids, 4 Annie Flynn Clane.
U-12 Girls 200m: 1 Olivia Smith St Brigids, 2 Anna Dillon St Brigids, 3 Isobelle Burns Suncroft, 4 Aoife McCaffrey Ballymore.
U-16 Girls 200m: 1, Kristiana Silava Celbridge.
U-12 Girls 600m: 1, Doireann Lanigan Celbridge, 2 Grace Joyce Kilcullen, 3 Sarah Sinnott Suncroft, 4 Francesca O’Loughlin, Eadestown.
U-14 Girls 800m: 1 Eve Dowling St Brigids, 2 Temi Oladehin Celbridge, 3 Rachel Keaney St Brigids, 4 Isabelle Heffernan Celbridge.
U-16 Girls 1500m: 1 Zara Newman Smith Celbridge, 2 Ava Connors Celbridge, 3 Shauna Malone Eadestown.
U-12 Girls Long Jump: 1 Olivia Smith St Brigids, 2 Anna Dillon St Brigids, 3 Isobelle Burns Suncroft.
U-14 Girls Long Jump: 1, Lara Gleeson Celbridge, 2 Isabelle Heffernan Celbridge, 3 Roisin Hanly Suncroft.
U-12 Girls Ball Throw: 1, Grace Garvey Clane, 2 Ella Hanlon Suncroft, 3 Ella O’Byrne Suncroft, 4 Sarah Sinnott Suncroft.
U-14 Girls Long Puck: 1 Temi Oladhin Celbridge, 2 Lucy Cowler Celbridge, 3 Ellen Fox Celbridge, 4 Roisin Breen Eadestown.
U-14 Girls Shot Putt: 1 Lauren Keena Clane, 2 Cadence Farrell Celbridge, 3 Rosanna McLoughlin Celbridge.
U-14 Girls Javelin: 1, Hannah McBride Clane, 2 Zoe Cousins Suncroft, 3 Chloe Connors Celbridge.
U-16 Girls High Jump: 1 Lydia Fleischer Celbridge, 2 Mia Dalton Celbridge.
U-10 Mixed Relay: 1, Eadestown, 2 Ballymore, 3 St Brigids, 4 Suncroft.
U-12 Girls Relay: 1 Suncroftk, 2 St Brigids, 3 Celbridge, 4 Eadestown.
U-12 Boys Relay: 1 Ballymore, 2 St Brigids, 3 Eadestown, 4 Clane.
U-14 Girls Relay: 1 St Brigids, 2 Celbridge, 3 Eadestown, 4 Suncroft.
U-14 Boys Relay: 1, St Brigids, 2 Celbridge, 3,Eadestown.
U-15 Mixed Relay: 1, Ballymore.
