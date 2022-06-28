In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Community Games finals make a memorable return; report, results and picture coverage.
Sheridans to the fore as Naas open defence of hurling crown in impressive manner.
Coill Dubh cause big upset defeating Celbridge in SHC preliminary.
Icing on the caks as Grangenolvin add league title to their promotion success.
Experienced Athy side capture Reserve A League.
Defeat puts Kildare into camogie relegation battle.
A look ahead to busy week of action on the club scene.
Two page picture special from a Feast of hurling at Naas U10 tournament.
The Big Interview: Daragh Nolan chats with Kildare town native, Mick Kearin as he recalls Cup wins and adventures with Shamrock Rovers on the European stage.
Another big day for Setanta Boxing Club with more national titles bagged.
Golf: All the results from the Fairways plus Picture Special from the Dermot Earley Classic.
Racing: Fine Derby Festival weekend for local jockeys and trainers.
Greyhounds: Coss is the Real Deal in RCETS final at Newbridge Stadium.
KDFL: Moone rise to the challenge against Newbridge Hotspurs; Naas United in control, plus Senior Focus, along with up-to-date tables, fixtures and all the results of the week.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
