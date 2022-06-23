Search

23 Jun 2022

This week's Kildare football league fixtures

23 Jun 2022 2:10 PM

Friday June 24

KDFL Senior Division
Kilcock Celtic FC v Naas United FC, Bawnogues 7.45pm

Kilcullen AFC v Suncroft AFC, Avondale, 7.30pm

Coill Dubh AF, Athy Town AFC (idle)

Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Sallins Celtic FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Millbank, 7.30pm.

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
Old Fort Celtic FC v Arlington FC, Ballyroan, 7.30pm.


Saturday June 25

Ace Sports Awards Masters Cup (Prelims) Straight to penalties if level at full time; All 5.00pm kick off.

Monasterevin AFC v Kilcock Celtic FC (B), Togher Road

Leixlip United FC v Kilcock Celtic (A), Leixlip Amenity

Newbridge Town AFC v Straffan AFC, NTFC AW

Arlington FC v Clane United FC, Castle Pk.

Ace Sports Awards Masters Div 1
Celbridge Town AFC v Rathangan AFC, Ballymackealy, Clane Road; Maynooth Town (A) (Idle).

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2
Maynooth T (B), Enfield C FC (idle).

KDFL Senior Division
Kildare Town AFC (idle).

Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Clane United FC, Sniggs Brogan Pk, 7.00pm.

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
St. Anthonys Youths v Naas AFC, Kilcullen AW, 7.00pm.

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
Athy Town AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.30pm

Clonmullion AFC v St. Anthonys Youths, M O Neill Pk, 7pm.

Sunday June 26

KDFL Senior Division
Rathangan AFC v Clane United FC, Canal Road, 11am; SPWFC v Ballycane Celtic FC, Clongorey, 11am.

Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Monasterevin AFC v Straffan AFC, Togher Road, 11am; Arlington FC, Caragh Celtic FC (idle).

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Newbridge United FC v Coill Dubh AFC, Corrigan Pk, 11am; Castle Villa AFC v Arlington FC, Mullarney Pk, 2pm; Moone Celtic FC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Fortfield, 11am; Old Fort Celtic (Idle).

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 2
Caragh Celtic FC v Moone Celtic FC, Donore, 11am; Kildare T AFC (Idle).

Monday June 27

So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division
Edenderry Town AFC v Kilcullen AFC, Fr Paul Pk, 7pm

Sallins Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Millbank, 7pm

Monasterevin AFC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Togher rd, 7pm

Enfield Celtic, Rathangan AFC (idle).

