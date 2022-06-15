WATCH: Kildare's Nathan Collins scores solo wondergoal for Ireland

Nathan Collins of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Nations League B group 1 match between Ukraine and Republic of Ireland, Photo by Stephen McCarthy
Ireland drew 1-1 with the Ukraine last night in what was another far more encouraging performance from Stephen Kenny's men. But the show was stolen by Leixlip man Nathan Collins who scored one of the greatest goals in Irish football history to put Ireland ahead.
Watch the goal below:
Nathan Collins.— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) June 14, 2022
That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/iE9g5CbneF
The Ireland and Burnley man had a great game on the night and many are predicting the young centre-back to move away from the relegated team this summer.
