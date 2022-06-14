Uncapped Kildare duo named in Ireland rugby squad to tour New Zealand

Jimmy O'Brien of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship Semi-Final match between Leinster and Vodacom Bulls at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Uncapped Kildare duo Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster) and Cian Prendergast (Connacht) were named among Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. The squad included three other uncapped players Leinster's Joe McCarthy and Ciarán Frawley as well as Munster loosehead Jeremy Loughman.
Robert Baloucoune, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Ronan Kelleher have been ruled out of the tour through injury.
There are 40 players in Ireland's travelling squad and they are captained by Johnny Sexton.
Jimmy O'Brien of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship Semi-Final match between Leinster and Vodacom Bulls at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.