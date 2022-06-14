Search

14 Jun 2022

'Our lads died with their boots on' - Kildare minor manager Kildare Niall Cronin following his side's loss

Kildare manager Niall Cronin during the All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Kildare at O'Connor Park in Tullamore. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

14 Jun 2022 2:10 PM

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare manager, Niall Cronin, in a very honest assessment of his team's display said that despite a late surge from his side that yielded two goals he felt “that did not tell the tale, sport is cruel and the harsh reality of people outside our group is that the last two games (half an hour in Portlaoise and today) does not tell the tale, these lads died with their boots on but elements of our performance was just not good enough for our last two games; very frustrating but no excuses, Mayo are a very good side, a top class side, with some very top class footballers.”

Asked about the two goals conceded inside a minute was the turning point, the manager said “ye but we were still in it at the break, we have played well against the wind in many games so not overly worried at that stage; I was more worried about other things such as what was going on in our full forward line, unnoticed, that's team management, but some handling errors cost us; we didn't get much of the break ball until the final ten minutes or so.”

The manger added that his side has done everything we have asked of them, they are a fine group of individuals and I am immensely proud of the effort they have put in since back in November, adding “I have no doubt many of this squad will go on to represent their county at U20 and senior level in the future.”

The manager added that “it was a few small, very small, pockets of that game that cost us, it was not 30 or 40 minutes, just a few small periods.”

