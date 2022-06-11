Mayo come good in last quarter to defeat Kildare

In the end five points separated Mayo from Kildare in today's All-Ireland Round 2 clash at Croke Park, while the winning margin does not do justice to the Kildare effort, who gave it everything, one has to admire Mayo, their resilience and their refusal to simply accept defeat.

Once Mayo got their first goal to level on 62 minutes the writing was on the wall, Oisin Mullin getting on the end of a defence splitting move.

Mayo took the lead soon after that, Kildare hit back to level but it was Mayo who looked the more dangerous, went two clear before Jordan Flynn fired over Arron O'Neill from distance to put the icing on the cake.

Kildare led at at the break 0-8 to 0-5 and were still in the lead until that Mullin goal.

All in all a much-improved display from The Lilies, but it is the end of the road for 2022 as they bow out on a final score line of Mayo 2-13 Kildare 0-14.

Scorers: Mayo, Oisin Mullin 1-0, Jordan Flynn 1-0, Eoghan McLaughlin 0-2, Lee Keegan 0-2, Fergal Boland 0-2, Jack Carney 0-1, Cillian O'Connor 0-3 (a free), Diarmuid O'Connor 0-1, Conor Loftus 0-1, Darren McHale 0-1.

Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-6 (5 frees), Kevin O'Callaghan 0-2, Kevin Feely 0-1, Darragh Malone 0-1, Shea Ryan 0-1, Ben McCormack 0-1, Daniel Flynn 0-1, Neil Flynn 0-1.

MAYO: Rob Hennelly; Lee Keegan, Oisín Mullin, Enda Hession; Paddy Durcan, Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin; Aidan O’Shea, Matthew Ruane; Diarmuid O'Connor, Jason Doherty, Conor Loftus; James Carr, Jack Carney, Cillian O'Connor. Subs: Fergal Boland for Jason Doherty (29 minutes); Darren McHale for James Carr (44 minutes); Padraig O'Hora for Stephen Coen (46 minutes); Jordan Flynn for Aidan O'Shea (60minutes); Aidan Orme for Jack Carney (70 minutes).



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady cpt., Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Darragh Malone, David Hyland, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Kevin O'Callaghan; Alex Beirne, Ben McCormack, Fergal Conway; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Paul Cribbin for Alex Beirne (31 minutes); Darragh Kirwan for Neil Flynn (54 minutes); Paddy McDermott for Feregal Conway (70 minutes); Brian McLoughlin for Jimmy Hyland (72 minutes).

REFEREE: Derek O'Mahoney, Tipperary.