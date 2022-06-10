Mayo make two attacking changes ahead of Kildare qualifier

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in action against Shea Ryan of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Mayo and Kildare at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach
Mayo boss James Horan has made two changes from the side which got past Monaghan for Saturday's second round qualifier against Kildare. Conor Loftus and Jason Doherty have both been named to start in attack replacing Bryan Walsh and Aidan Orme.
Kildare and Mayo have already faced odd in this year’s Allianz League when Mayo won by 2-20 to 0-18 in Carrick-on-Shannon. Kildare teams news to follow.
MAYO (v Kildare): Rob Hennelly (Breaffy); Lee Keegan (Westport), Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine), Enda Hession (Garrymore); Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport); Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), Matthew Ruane (Breaffy); Diarmuid O'Connor (Ballintubber), Jason Doherty (Burrishoole), Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers); James Carr (Ardagh), Jack Carney (Kilmeena), Cillian O'Connor (Ballintubber).
