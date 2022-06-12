Kildare minor team to take on Mayo named

Kildare minor manager, Niall Cronin
The Kildare minor football team has been announced by manager Niall Cronin and his management team for Sunday's Electric Ireland MFC quarter-final when Mayo will provide the opposition in Tullamore, in a game that throws in at 2.30.
The team reads:
KILDARE MFC v Mayo: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Niall Cramer (Raheens), Eoin Lawlor (Naas), Ben Ryan (Round Towers); Jamie McGuirk (Naas), James Harris cpt (Castlemitchell), Joey Cunningham (Allenwood); Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge); Eoin Cully (Carbury), Ben Loakman (Sarsfields), Cian O'Reilly (Raheens); TJ Nolan (St. Laurence's), Killian Browne (Celbridge), Jay O'Brien (Round Towers).
Ben McCormack of Kildare is tackled by Stephen Coen of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Mayo and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus
Ben McCormack of Kildare is tackled by Stephen Coen of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Mayo and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.