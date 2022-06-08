Search

08 Jun 2022

Irish Derby winner inducted into Kildare Derby Festival Hall of Fame

Irish Derby winner inducted into Kildare Derby Festival Hall of Fame

Steve Cauthen and his family at the Old Vic commemorative plaque in Kildare Town, Photo by Tony Gavin

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

08 Jun 2022 6:40 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

The former Irish and French Derby winning horse Old Vic is the latest recipient of the Kildare Derby Festival’s Hall of Fame award. The jockey who rode the famous horse to these victories, the multiple US and European classic winning rider from the USA, Steve Cauthen was on hand to receive the award at the Curragh Racecourse.

Cauthen was also back in the Curragh as he also helped launch the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. Previous recipients of the Kildare Derby Festival’s Hall of Fame were Christy Roche, Sinndar and now Old Vic is the latest to receive the honour.

PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare Derby festival and Irish Derby launch

The honour recognises the fact that Old Vic’s owner Sheikh Mohammed donated the 1989 Irish Derby prizemoney to the Curragh Racecourse and this was used to start what is now one of the best all weather gallops in the world which is named after the great horse ridden by Steve Cauthen who himself won an Irish Derby and two Irish Oaks at Ireland’s racing headquarters.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media