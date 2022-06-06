Football Qualifiers: Kildare to face Mayo this coming weekend

The All-Ireland Football Qualifiers, Round 2, was held this morning and sees Kildare taking on Mayo this Saturday or Sunday; all games at neutral venues.
The full draw reads: Roscommon v Clare; Limerick v Cork; Kildare v Mayo; Donegal v Armagh.
Meanwhile in the Tailteann Cup the semi-final line-up has also been draw and sees the following fixture:
Westmeath v Offaly; Sligo v Cavan to be played on June 19 in Croke Park; times later today.
An Garda Síochána has said that it would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this matter. File Pic
Dearbhla O'Brien, CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland presents €5,000 to Frank Phelan of the Irish Red Cross. Pic Supplied
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.