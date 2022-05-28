Search

18 Jun 2022

Dublin hand Kildare a five goal drubbing

Lilies out-gunned and out-scored in the opening half

Kildare v Dublin report

Kildare during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

28 May 2022 7:43 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Dublin made it 12 Leinster championships in a row this afternoon when handing Kildare what can only be described as a major drubbing. In the end there were 14 points separating the teams, with The Dubs finding the Kildare net on no less than five occasions in the opening half.

In that period Kildare were in total disarray especially at the back as Dublin showed they are back to close to their very best.

The game all but done and dusted at half time Dublin leading 5-7 to 0-6 and while Kildare did improve somewhat in the second half, they never caused their opponents much trouble desspite Jimmy Hyland for the net and Ben McCormack hitting an impressive five points.

Final score: Dublin 5-17 Kildare 1-15.

Scorers: Dublin, Cormac Costello 2-1, Con O'Callaghan 1-4, John Small 1-0, Cianan Kilkenny 1-0, Dean Rock 0-4 (4 frees), Brian Fenton 0-3, Lee Gannon 0-2, Aaron Byrne 0-1, Niall Scully 0-1,

Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 1-4 (3 frees), Ben McCormack 0-5 (1 mark), Paul Cribbin 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-2 (mark), Darragh Kirwan 0-1, Jimmy Hyland 0-1, Kevin Flynn 0-1,

DUBLIN: Evan Comerford; Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons, Lee Gannon; John Small, Lorcan O'Dell, James McCarthy; Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Sean Bugler, Brian Howard, Ciaran Kilkenny; Cormac Costello, Con O'Callaghan, Dean Rock. Subs: Niall Scully for Lorcan O'Dell (45 minutes); Cian Murphy for Eoin Murchan (51 minutes); Aaron Byrne for Dean Rock (59 minutes); Brian O'Leary for Cormac Costello (70 minutes).

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Kevin O'Callaghan; Alex Beirne, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Darragh Kirwan, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Dvid Hyland for James Murray (half time); Paddy Woodgate for Darragh Kirwan (half time); Paddy McDermott for Paul Cribbin (49 minutes); Darragh Malone for Tony Archbold (60 minutes); Fergal Conway for Alex Beirne (67 minutes);

REFEREE: Paddy Neilan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media