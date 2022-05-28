Dublin hand Kildare a five goal drubbing

Kildare during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Dublin made it 12 Leinster championships in a row this afternoon when handing Kildare what can only be described as a major drubbing. In the end there were 14 points separating the teams, with The Dubs finding the Kildare net on no less than five occasions in the opening half.
In that period Kildare were in total disarray especially at the back as Dublin showed they are back to close to their very best.
The game all but done and dusted at half time Dublin leading 5-7 to 0-6 and while Kildare did improve somewhat in the second half, they never caused their opponents much trouble desspite Jimmy Hyland for the net and Ben McCormack hitting an impressive five points.
Final score: Dublin 5-17 Kildare 1-15.
Scorers: Dublin, Cormac Costello 2-1, Con O'Callaghan 1-4, John Small 1-0, Cianan Kilkenny 1-0, Dean Rock 0-4 (4 frees), Brian Fenton 0-3, Lee Gannon 0-2, Aaron Byrne 0-1, Niall Scully 0-1,
Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 1-4 (3 frees), Ben McCormack 0-5 (1 mark), Paul Cribbin 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-2 (mark), Darragh Kirwan 0-1, Jimmy Hyland 0-1, Kevin Flynn 0-1,
DUBLIN: Evan Comerford; Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons, Lee Gannon; John Small, Lorcan O'Dell, James McCarthy; Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Sean Bugler, Brian Howard, Ciaran Kilkenny; Cormac Costello, Con O'Callaghan, Dean Rock. Subs: Niall Scully for Lorcan O'Dell (45 minutes); Cian Murphy for Eoin Murchan (51 minutes); Aaron Byrne for Dean Rock (59 minutes); Brian O'Leary for Cormac Costello (70 minutes).
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Kevin O'Callaghan; Alex Beirne, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Darragh Kirwan, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Dvid Hyland for James Murray (half time); Paddy Woodgate for Darragh Kirwan (half time); Paddy McDermott for Paul Cribbin (49 minutes); Darragh Malone for Tony Archbold (60 minutes); Fergal Conway for Alex Beirne (67 minutes);
REFEREE: Paddy Neilan.
