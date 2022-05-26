Kildare GAA: Preliminary draw for 2022 Senior Hurling Championship

The draw for the preliminary round of the UPMC 2022 Senior Hurling Championship has made and resulted in the following pairings:
Naas v Leixlip;
Maynooth v Ardclough;
Coill Dubh v Celbridge;
Clane v Confey.
Some of this year's Kildare Rose contestants pictured at Whitewater Shopping Centre last Saturday. Picture: Martin Connelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.