18 Jun 2022

Kildare crowned Christy Ring champions

Lilies in control throughout

Christy Ring Report

Cathal McCabe of Kildare in action against Daniel Huane of Mayo during the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Kildare and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo:Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

21 May 2022 7:44 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare were crowned Christy Ring Cup champions for the fifth time at Croke Park this afternoon following a comprehensive win over Mayo on a final score line of Kildare 2-29 to 0-19.

The game was all but done and dusted at half-time as Kildare led by 2-17 to 0-8, the goal coming from Brian Byrne nine minutes and Cathal Dowling on 31, add in eight points from James Burke and five from Gerry Keegan and the hot favourites were wll on their way to claiming their second Christy Ring Cup for the second time in two years.

The second half was a none event and while Mayo never gave up trying they never had the power to threatened The Lilies who captured their second Ring Cup in three years.


Scorers: Kildare, James Burke 0-11 (7 frees), Gerry Keegan 0-10, Brian Byrne 1-2, Cathal Dowling 1-1, Cathal McCabe 0-2, Shane Ryan 0-1, Conan Boran 0-1, Pail Dolan 0-1.


Mayo, Shane Boland 0-9 (6 frees), Joseph McManus 0-2, Kenneth Feeney 0-4 (1 free), Joseph Mooney 0-1 (side/line), Eoin Delaney 0-1, Keith Higgins 0-1.


KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Niall Ó Muineacháin, Simon Leacy, Cathal Derivan; Kevin Whelan, Rian Boran, Conan Boran; Cathal McCabe, Paul Divilly; Gerry Keegan, James Burke, Johnny Byrne; Brian Byrne, Shane Ryan, Cathal Dowling. Subs: Jack Travers for Cathal Derivan (42 minuts); Mark Delaney for Paul Divilly (44 minutes); Jack Sheridan for Shane Ryan (47 minutes); Sean Christansen for Kevin Whelan (56 minutes); Tom Finnerty for Conan Boran (64 minutes); Paul Doan for Cathal Dowling (64 minutes).


MAYO: Bobby Douglas; Gary Nolan, Stephen Coyne, Paul Kirwan; Mark Philips, Gerard McManus, David Kenny; Keith Higgins, Daniel Huane; Seán Kenny, Joseph Mooney, Adrian Philips; Eoin Delaney, Joseph McManus, Shane Boland. Subs: Kenneth Feeney for Paul Kirwan (30 minutes); Eoghan Roe for Mark Philips (half time); Conal Hession for Daniel Huane (49 minutes); Patrick Lyons for Eoin Delaney (63 minutes); Brian Hunt for Sean Kenny (66 minutes).


REFEREE: Michael Kennedy, Tipperary.

