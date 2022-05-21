Kildare name team for Ring Cup decider

Simon Lacey named at no. 3 for Kildare in Christy Ring Cup final
David Herity and his management team have named their starting XV for Saturday's (May 21) Christy Ring Cup final against Mayo which throws in at 5 pm in Croke Park.
The management had some tough decisions to make and have the line-up as follows:
KILDARE v Mayo Christy Ring Cup final:
Paddy McKenna; Niall Ó Muineacháin, Simon Leacy, Cathal Derivan; Kevin Whelan, Rian Boran, Conan Boran; Cathal McCabe, Paul Divilly; Gerry Keegan, James Burke, Johnny Byrne; Brian Byrne cpt, Shane Ryan, Cathal Dowling.
