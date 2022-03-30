Kildare only second favourite for Leinster title behind relegation partners Dublin

Kevin Flynn of Kildare in action against Seán Bugler of Dublin during the match between Kildare and Dublin at St Conleth's Park, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Kildare and Dublin were relegated to Division Two of the National Football League last weekend in dramatic fashion after Jack McCarron’s injury-time goal sealed the victory for Monaghan at Clones. Punters are doubting the All-Ireland credentials of the Dubs.
The hosts confirmed the worst news for the Dubs with a 3-13 to 1-18 win, resulting in Dessie Farrell and his men slipping into the second tier of the National League. BoyleSports have reported that support is already drying up for an All-Ireland revival this year as their odds were eased out to 3/1 from 9/4, with Kerry rated 6/4 favourites and last year’s winners Tyrone also eased to 9/1 from 8/1.
Kildare also found themselves relegated to Division Two with their blue rivals still 2/7 to win the Leinster title with the Lilywhites second favourites at 4/1.
Support however is arriving thick and fast for the Boys In Blue to bounce back to the top tier next season as they are 1/3 from 4/6 to go up as champions and a red-hot 1/20 to earn promotion.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Many GAA fans were left in shock at how poor Dublin performed in the league this year. They are losing support in the All-Ireland betting as a result and we’ve had to ease their chances to 3/1 from 11/4 this week to see if it brings punters back on board.”
Kevin Flynn of Kildare in action against Seán Bugler of Dublin during the match between Kildare and Dublin at St Conleth's Park, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.