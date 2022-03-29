PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare school Naas CBS host BBQ to celebrate All-Ireland win

Naas CBS celebrated their incredible All-Ireland win over St.Brendan's of Killarney with a barbecue this week. The Kildare school basked in both their success and the sunshine on what was a wonderful day. The CBS beat the Kerry school 3-14 to 2-15 on the day in Croke Park and brought yet more silverware back to Naas in what has been an exceptional sporting year for the area.
Pictured above, Ciaran Kavanagh, Charlie Murphy, Austin Brennan and Fionn McCarthy.
Photo by Aishling Conway.
Kate Dempsey from Newbridge has spoken about the effects of her ordeal. Picture: Aishling Conway/Leinster Leader/KildareNow.com
Mark Smith will be working with friend and collaborator Aisling Byrne for his new stage show. Pic Supplied.
