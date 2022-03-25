PHOTO GALLERY: Newbridge College vs Blackrock Leinster Senior Cup Semi-Final

Newbridge College fell short in their Leinster Senior Cup semi-final clash with Blackrock College, losing to the Dublin team 41-5.
Above is Alex Mullan of Blackrock College is tackled by Callum Bolton, left, and Ronán McGroary of Newbridge College during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final match between Newbridge College and Blackrock College at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Denis Downing of Newbridge College is tackled by Inigo Cruise-O'Brien, left, and Liam Molony of Blackrock College during the Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final Photo by David Fitzgerald
