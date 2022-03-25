Search

25 Mar 2022

PHOTO GALLERY: Newbridge College vs Blackrock Leinster Senior Cup Semi-Final

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

25 Mar 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Newbridge College fell short in their Leinster Senior Cup semi-final clash with Blackrock College, losing to the Dublin team 41-5.

Above is Alex Mullan of Blackrock College is tackled by Callum Bolton, left, and Ronán McGroary of Newbridge College during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup Semi-Final match between Newbridge College and Blackrock College at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

