Mayo too strong for Kildare

Mark Donnellan
Eight points separated Mayo and Kildare in the Round 7 of the AFL this afternoon in Carrick-on-Shannon with the boys from the West proving simply too strong for The Lilies.
And with Monaghan getting a late converted free it means that both Kildare and Dublin are relegated to Division 2 come 2023.
Mayo led 1-10 to 0-12 after a rip-roaring opening. However Mayo proved just too strong for Kildare and a second goal from Jordan Flynn finally killed off the Kildare challenge.
Scorers: Mayo, Ryan O'Donoghue 1-3 (1 mark), Jordan Flynn 1-1, Jason Doherty 0-6, James Carr 0-2 (1 mark), Jack Carney 0-3, Matthew Ruane 0-1, Padraig O'Hora 0-2, Michael lunkett 0-1.
Kildare, Ben McCormack 0-4, Plaul Cribbin 0-2, Jimmy Hyland 0-4 (4 frees), Paddy Woodgate 0-2 (2 frees), Kevin Flynn 0-1, Darragh Kirwan 0-3, Mark Donnellan 0-1 (free), Brian McLoughin 0-1.
MAYO: Rory Byrne; Lee Keegan, David McBride, Brendan Harrison; Oisin Mullen, Aidan O'Shea, Rory Brickenden; Jordan Flynn, Matthew Ruane; Michael Plunkett, Jack Carney, James Carr; Diarmuid O'Connor, Jason Doherty, Ryan O'Donoghue. Subs: Padraig O'Hora for Brendan Harrison (4 minutes); Kevin McLoughlin for Ryan O'Donoghue (24 minutes); Enda Hession for Rory Byrne (half time); Aiden Orme for James Carr (48 minutes); Stepen Coen for Jason Doherty (67 minutes)REFEREE: David Gough, Meath.
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Kevin Feely, Kevin Flynn; Kevin O'Callaghan, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Darragh Kirwan, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Darragh Malone for Ryan Houlihan (30 minutes); Daniel Flynn for Kevin O'Callaghan (40 minutes); Alex Beirne for Paddy Woodgate (56 minutes); Brian McLoughin for Ben McCormack (55 minutes); Paddy McDermott for Tony Archbold (67 minutes).
REFEREE: David Gough.
