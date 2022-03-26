Kildare team to play Mayo named

Jimmy Hyland
The Kildare team to take on Mayo in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday (1.45) been named and shows just one change from the one that defeated Monaghan.
In accordance with the stated policy of rotating goalkeepers, Mark Donnellan replaces Aarn O'Neill in goals with the rest of the the team remaining unchanged from the one that started the last game.
The Mayo team has also been named, with Lee Keegan again at no. 2 with Aidan O'Shea at centre half back.
KILDARE V MAYO:
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Kevin Feely, Kevin Flynn; Kevin O'Callaghan, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Darragh Kirwan, Jimmy Hyland. Subs:
MAYO: Rory Byrne; Lee Keegan, David McBride, Padraig O'Hora; Oisin Mullen, Aidan O'Shea, Stephen Coen cpt.; Jordan Flynn, Matthew Ruane; Conor Loftus, Jack Carney, Fergal Boland; Aiden Orme, Jason Doherty, Ryan O'Donoghue.
