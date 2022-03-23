Search

23 Mar 2022

Kildare Manager David Herity says the best is yet to come for his hurlers

Kildare manager David Herity during the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A match between Kildare and Westmeath at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

23 Mar 2022 10:15 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare manager, David Herity spoke to the Leinster Leader after the game and he said he felt that this team is in a good place despite the defeat.

“We started so well but the red card changed things and they started building from the back and making use of that extra man. It was a shame because everything was going our way, lovely day, healthy lead and crowd behind us but that changed things.”

When asked did he have any complaints on the red card decision itself David said “No, absolutely not.”

David explained that maintaining Kildare's 2A status was a key goal at the start of the season and achieving that with an initially depleted squad is something to be pleased about.

“If we go look at the Keogh cup in January we need the under-20’s to make up our 15. We were hugely depleted after a fairly tough club season, even apart from the Naas lads, we were down another five or six on top of that.”

“But we have built up, Shane Fagan and Paul Donovan have done a great job in getting these lads back onto the field and today we had 34 lads to pick from so our panel is only going to get stronger over the next few weeks. The Naas lads have settled back into the whole thing flawlessly but the rest of the lads put in a huge amount of work since November to make sure they were up to that standard too.”

But the Kildare manager knows there is still plenty of improvements to be made from this point but insists the best is yet to come.

“I suppose the only disappointment is the discipline and our shot efficiency, against Carlow we were around 40% accuracy and today again it was quite poor.”

“But I still think the best is yet to come from this Kildare team and I think when we put that complete 70 minute performance together we will be very difficult to beat.”

