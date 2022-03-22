Search

22 Mar 2022

Naas CBS captains react to All-Ireland win

Naas CBS joint-captains Fionn Tully, left, and Jack McKevitt lift the cup after their side's victory in the Masita GAA Football All Ireland Post Primary Schools Hogan Cup Final

Tommy Callaghan

22 Mar 2022 12:15 PM

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

The smile on the faces of Naas CBS joint captains, Fionn Tully and Jack McKevitt said it all, needless to say they were both ecstatic.

The Raheens man said that while they enjoyed a healthy lead at the break “we expected them to come out fighting in the second half and that is what happened.”

Jack McKevitt who came on in the second half for Naas in the Leinster Club final in Croker admitted that the second half was tough “it was very warm out there and the big pitch was taking its toll but we got the goals at the right time, especially their third one.”

Manager Padraic Cribben admitted that when they played Jarlath's in the semi-final the talk was about tradition, then coming up to the final it was all about the same thing, tradition, but these teams have tradition, something we do not have, but we have tried to put that right today and hopefully in the future when teams are coming up against Naas CBS they will be saying this school has tradition of winning and that can only be a positive.”

Happy at half time?
“We really got on top of their kick-outs before half time and we felt if we could continue to do that and not concede a goal we would go a long way, but then they get a goal inside a minute of the resumption, but full credit to our lads just kept at it, Brendan's never got level but our lads really stuck at it, we have some class players in our forward line and that is what got us over the line in the end.”

