Kildare minors too strong for Offaly

Kildare full forward Cillian Geraghty wins procession ahead of Offaly Connor Grennan during the Leinster Minor Football Championship game play at O'Connor Park, Tullamore
Kildare minor footballers recorded a facile win over Offaly in the opening group game of the Electirc Ireland Leinster MFC played at Tullamore this afternoon.
The game was effectively over at half time when The Lilies, playing against a very stiff breeze led 3-5 to 0-3, the goals coming from Ryan Synkey (2) and Killian Browne.
The second half was a bit of a dull affair with Offaly failing to score until the 59 minute.
Final score: Kildare 3-12 to 0-5.
Scorers: Kildare, Ryan Sinkey 2-3, Killian Browne 1-4 (3 frees), Eoin Cully 0-4, Ben Ryan 0-1.
Offaly, Niall Furlong 0-3 (1 free), Conor Fox 0-1, Cidllian Lowry 0-1.
KILDARE: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Evan O'Briain (Naas), Eoin Lawlor (Naas); Cormac O'Sullivan (Celbridge), Ben Ryan (Round Towers), James Harris cpt (Castlemitchell), Tom Kelly (Naas); Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Cian O'Reilly (Raheens); Eoin Cully (Carbury), Killian Browne (Celbridge), Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge); Brian Loakman (Sarsfields), Cillian Geraghty (Maynooth), Michael Stokes (Kilcock). Subs: Jack Ryan (Round Towers) for Michael Stokes (39 minutes); Daniel Hamill (Raheens) for Ryan Rainey (45 minutes); Joe Hanamy (St Laurence's) for Cillian Geraghty (48 minutes); Jay O'Brien (Round Towers) for Eoin Cully (50 minutes); TJ Nolan (St Laurence's) for Cian O'Reilly (54 minutes);
OFFALY: Regan Kelly; Christian McKeon, Conor Grennan, Diarmuid O'Neill; Cameron Egan, Daragh McKeon, Shane Rigney; Cillian Bourke, Robert Carney; Mason Farrell, Conor Fox, Darcy Thomas; Ben Kennedy, Donal Shirley, Niall Furlong. Subs: Cathal Guinan for Robert Carney (half time);Stevan Doran for Mason Farrell (39 minutes); Conor Melia for Darcy Thomas (48 minutes); Cillian Lowry for Conor Fox (54 minutes); Sean Brennan for Daragh McKeon (59 minute).
REFEREE: Alan Coyne, Westmeath.
