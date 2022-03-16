Kildare players announced in Leinster squad announced by new Women's head coach

Newly announced Leinster Rugby Women's head coach Tania Rosser at Leinster Rugby Headquarters in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Newly-appointed Leinster Rugby head coach Tania Rosser has announced an extended training squad ahead of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series.
The squad will first come together on Wednesday, March 23 for a meet and greet taking place in the Ken Wall Centre of Excellence in Energia Park.
Rosser has put a comprehensive training plan in place which will see weekly sessions take place in Energia Park throughout the months of April and May.
These sessions will consist of on-pitch skill sessions, coupled with self-development sessions such as position-specific workshops, nutrition, mental wellness and strength and conditioning.
While there has been no date released, as of yet, for the 2022 Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Series, the players will steadily build from their performance throughout the season and grow as a group, in anticipation of the start of the competition in late summer.
Once details of the competition are released the extended squad will be reduced and the 2022 Leinster Rugby Women's squad will be announced.
Players involved with the Ireland women’s squad will not be available for selection ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.
2022 Leinster Rugby Women’s Extended Squad:
Backs:
Abbie Gibney - Gorey RFC
Aine Donnelly - Old Belvedere
Aoife Dalton - Tullamore RFC
Beth Roberts - Wicklow RFC
Ciara Faulkner - MU Barnhall
Clare Gorman - Old Belvedere
Dannah O’Brien - Tullow RFC
Eleanor Furlong - Dublin University
Elise O'Byrne White - Old Belvedere
Ella Roberts - Wicklow RFC
Emily McKeown - Naas / Suttonians
Emma Tilly - MU Barnhall
Erin McConnell - Wicklow RFC
Lauren Farrell McCabe - Suttonians
Lisa Mullen - Blackrock College
Molly Fitzgerald - Suttonians
Niamh Byrne - Railway Union
Nicola Gibson - DCU
Sene Naoupu - Old Belvedere
Forwards:
Ali Coleman - Blackrock College
Alice O'Dowd - Old Belvedere
Clodagh Dunne - Old Belvedere
Carrie O'Keefe - Suttonians
Chloe Blackmore - Railway Union
Elaine Anthony - Old Belvedere
Eimear Corri - Blackrock College
Jenny Finlay - Old Belvedere
Jenny Murphy - Old Belvedere
Katelynn Doran - MU Barnhall
Katie Layde - Old Belvedere
Leah Tarpey - Tullamore RFC
Leanne Keegan - Longford RFC
Lesley Ring - Old Belvedere
Lisa Callan - Railway Union
Mary Healy - Naas / Suttonians
Molly Boyne - Railway Union
Vic O'Mahony - Old Belvedere
National squad members have not been included in the squad. National squad members will be integrated into the squad at the end of the TikTok 6 Nations campaign.
Alongside the extended squad there will be the inclusion of an emerging player group comprising of the below players:
Anna Doyle - DCU / Blackrock College
Rachel Murphy - Old Belvedere
Emma Kelly -Tullamore / UCD
Molly Fitzpatrick - Dublin University
Ciara Carberry - MU Barnhall
Casey O'Brien - Blackrock College
Meabh O'Callaghan - Blackrock College
Niamh Tester - Blackrock College
Martha O'Dwyer - Dublin University
Kildare selector Anthony Rainbow reacts during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Armagh and Kildare at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Newly announced Leinster Rugby Women's head coach Tania Rosser at Leinster Rugby Headquarters in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.