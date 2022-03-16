Kildare players announced in Leinster squad announced by new Women's head coach

Newly-appointed Leinster Rugby head coach Tania Rosser has announced an extended training squad ahead of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series.

The squad will first come together on Wednesday, March 23 for a meet and greet taking place in the Ken Wall Centre of Excellence in Energia Park.

Rosser has put a comprehensive training plan in place which will see weekly sessions take place in Energia Park throughout the months of April and May.

These sessions will consist of on-pitch skill sessions, coupled with self-development sessions such as position-specific workshops, nutrition, mental wellness and strength and conditioning.

While there has been no date released, as of yet, for the 2022 Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Series, the players will steadily build from their performance throughout the season and grow as a group, in anticipation of the start of the competition in late summer.

Once details of the competition are released the extended squad will be reduced and the 2022 Leinster Rugby Women's squad will be announced.

Players involved with the Ireland women’s squad will not be available for selection ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

2022 Leinster Rugby Women’s Extended Squad:

Backs:

Abbie Gibney - Gorey RFC

Aine Donnelly - Old Belvedere

Aoife Dalton - Tullamore RFC

Beth Roberts - Wicklow RFC

Ciara Faulkner - MU Barnhall

Clare Gorman - Old Belvedere

Dannah O’Brien - Tullow RFC

Eleanor Furlong - Dublin University

Elise O'Byrne White - Old Belvedere

Ella Roberts - Wicklow RFC

Emily McKeown - Naas / Suttonians

Emma Tilly - MU Barnhall

Erin McConnell - Wicklow RFC

Lauren Farrell McCabe - Suttonians

Lisa Mullen - Blackrock College

Molly Fitzgerald - Suttonians

Niamh Byrne - Railway Union

Nicola Gibson - DCU

Sene Naoupu - Old Belvedere

Forwards:

Ali Coleman - Blackrock College

Alice O'Dowd - Old Belvedere

Clodagh Dunne - Old Belvedere

Carrie O'Keefe - Suttonians

Chloe Blackmore - Railway Union

Elaine Anthony - Old Belvedere

Eimear Corri - Blackrock College

Jenny Finlay - Old Belvedere

Jenny Murphy - Old Belvedere

Katelynn Doran - MU Barnhall

Katie Layde - Old Belvedere

Leah Tarpey - Tullamore RFC

Leanne Keegan - Longford RFC

Lesley Ring - Old Belvedere

Lisa Callan - Railway Union

Mary Healy - Naas / Suttonians

Molly Boyne - Railway Union

Vic O'Mahony - Old Belvedere

National squad members have not been included in the squad. National squad members will be integrated into the squad at the end of the TikTok 6 Nations campaign.

Alongside the extended squad there will be the inclusion of an emerging player group comprising of the below players:

Anna Doyle - DCU / Blackrock College

Rachel Murphy - Old Belvedere

Emma Kelly -Tullamore / UCD

Molly Fitzpatrick - Dublin University

Ciara Carberry - MU Barnhall

Casey O'Brien - Blackrock College

Meabh O'Callaghan - Blackrock College

Niamh Tester - Blackrock College

Martha O'Dwyer - Dublin University