Kildare give way to Westmeath in AHL

Kildare were defeated by all of ten points by Westmeath (1-21 to 0-14) in the final game of the Allianz Hurling Legue Division 2A at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon, but with Carlow defeating Meath by three points it means that Kildare retain their divisional status.

It would have been difficult to predict this result early on with Kildare opening brightly and by 12 minutes led 0-7 to 0-2 but apart from the score line, were playing very well.

However on 13 minutes ace Kildare forward Gerry Keegan was shown a straight red following a frontal challenge on Tommy Gallagher and from there on Westmeath took charge and while they still trailed by two at the break 0-11 to 0-9, it looked like it was only a matter of time before Westmeath took control.

And that is how it panned out, they leveled on the 40 going on to take full charge.

In the end the extra man made all the difference with the final score reading Westmeath 1-21 Kildare 0-14.

Scorers: Westmeath, Robbie Greville 0-4 (1 free), Cormac Boyle 1-0, Joey Boyle 0-5, Killian Doyle 0-3, Derek McNicholas 0-3, Aonghus Clarke 0-2, Jack Gillen 0-1 (free), Ciaran Doyle 0-1, Jack Galvin 0-1, Kein Regan 0-1.

Kildare, Cathal Dowling 0-2, Jack Sheridan 0-4 (3 frees), Kevin Whelan 0-2, Johnny Byrne 0-2, James Burke 0-1, Gerry Keegan 0-2, James Burke 0-1.

WESTMEATH: Noel Conaty; Darrah Egerton, Tommy Doyle, Johnny Bermingham; Aaron Craig, Tommy Gallagher, Johnny Aonghus Clarke; Jack Galvin, Ciaran Doyle; Niall Mitchell, Joey Boyle, Kein Regan; Robbie Greville, Jack Gillen, Killian Doyle. Subs: Conor McCormack for Tommy Gallagher (14 minutes); Derek McNicholas for Jack Gillen (half time): Cormac Boyle for Ciaran Doyle (half time); Alan Cox for Tommy Doyle (blood sub 52-54 minute); David Lennon for Kein Regan (58 minutes); Derek Clintock for Niall Mitchell (65 minutes); Shane Williams for Jack Galvin (69 minutes).

KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Paul Dolan, Simon Leacy, Cathal Derivan; Sean Christianseen, Niall Ó Muineacháin, Kevin Whelan; Cathal McCabe, Rian Boran; Brian Byrne, Cathal Dowling , James Burke; Johnny Byrne, Jack Sheridan, Gerry Keegan. Subs: Mark Delaney for Paul Dolan (half time); Jack Travers for Cathal McCabe (55 minutes); Shane Ryan for Jack Sheridan (62 minutes); Andy Shanager for Cathal Dowling (67minutes); Tom Finnerty for Niall Ó Muineacháin (67 minutes); Pat Leahy for Mark Delaney (73 minutes).

REFEREE: Michael Kennedy, Kilkenny.