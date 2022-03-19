Ó Muineacháin returns for Kildare for vital clash

Neil Ó Muineacháin returns from injury and is chosen at centre half back for Kildare for their vital Allianz Hurling League Division 2A, Round 5 clash with Westmeath on Sunday.
The game throws-in at 12.30.
KILDARE v Westmeath: Paddy McKenna; Paul Dolan, Simon Leacy, Cathal Derivan; Sean Christianseen, Niall Ó Muineacháin, Kevin Whelan; Cathal McCabe, Rian Boran; Brian Byrne, Cathal Dowling, James Burke; Johnny Byrne, Jack Sheridan, Gerry Keegan.
Kildare full forward Cillian Geraghty wins procession ahead of Offaly Connor Grennan during the Leinster Minor Football Championship game play at O'Connor Park, Tullamore
