Darragh Kirwan gets first 2022 start for Kildare

Darragh Kirwan starts his first League game on Sunday
The Kildare team to take on Monaghan in the vital Allianz Football League on Sunday at St Conleth's Park, shows three changes from the side that lost to Armagh last time out.
Aaron O'Neill returns between the sticks while Kevin Feely starts in midfield while Naas man, Darragh Kirwan earns his first start in this season's League.
Mark Donnellan, Aaron Masterson and Paddy Woodgate drop to the bench
KILDARE v Monaghan: Aaron O'Neill; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Jack Sargent, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Kevin Feely, Kevin Flynn; Fergal Conway, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Darragh Kirwan, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.
Kildare full forward Cillian Geraghty wins procession ahead of Offaly Connor Grennan during the Leinster Minor Football Championship game play at O'Connor Park, Tullamore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.