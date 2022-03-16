Kildare school Pipers Hill win U16C Girls All-Ireland Schools League title

Pipers Hill College are the U16C Girls All-Ireland Schools League champions, after defeating St. Louis Dundalk 46-36 at the National Basketball Arena on Monday.

The final was a repeat of the U16C Girls Pinergy All-Ireland Schools final back in January, but this time it was the County Kildare school who came out on top.

Pipers Hill’s Mya Pardy got into foul trouble early in the second quarter and had to sit out long periods of the game. This gave the initiative to St. Louis, who trailed by eight midway through the quarter. But the Dundalk team overturned the deficit to lead by five at half-time, 26-21.

The re-introduction of Pardy swung the game back in Pipers Hill’s direction, who found themselves within a single point going into the final quarter, trailing 32-31. Stephanie Nnabuihe had an incredible fourth quarter, who scored 11 of her 23 points in the fourth, proved to be the deciding factor.

St. Louis Dundalk were superbly led by captain Sofia Fernandez Bustos, with 24 points, while Sara Ezquerra Rivas (11) and Ines Palacio (3) helped the St. Louis’ cause.

Nnabuihe, on 23, top-scored for Pipers Hill, while co-captain Pardy chipped in with eight points and final MVP Kate O’Neill added six points.

U16C Girls Schools League final MVP Kate O'Neill

It is the Kildare school’s second All-Ireland Schools League title this month, after their U19C Girls team claimed the title.

Line-ups:

Pipers Hill College: Mya Pardy, Kate O’Neill, Stephanie Nnabuihe, Hannah Gaines, Roisin Carroll, Zara Nolan, Jessica Kacprzak, Lucy Power, Ellie Purcell, Orla Doyle, Aoife McGovern, Ellie Purcell

Coach – Aaron Whelan

Assistant Coach – Keleigh Murphy

St. Louis Dundalk: Grainne Connolly, Sofia Fernandez Bustos, Maryam Moyo, Tawana Gumede, Ines Palacio, Aine Murray, Irene Cabo Alfaro, Sara Ezquerra Rivas, Erin Finnegan, Katie O’Reilly, Lilly Baudy, Beth Brady, Rhiannon Dolan, Mame Gaye, Ciara Whyte.

Coach - Kate O’Byrne

Assistant Coach – Siobhain Higgins