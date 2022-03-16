Search

16 Mar 2022

Kildare school Pipers Hill win U16C Girls All-Ireland Schools League title

Kildare school Pipers Hill win U16C Girls All-Ireland Schools League title

The U16C Girls All-Ireland Schools League title winners

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

16 Mar 2022 11:40 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Pipers Hill College are the U16C Girls All-Ireland Schools League champions, after defeating St. Louis Dundalk 46-36 at the National Basketball Arena on Monday.

The final was a repeat of the U16C Girls Pinergy All-Ireland Schools final back in January, but this time it was the County Kildare school who came out on top.

Pipers Hill’s Mya Pardy got into foul trouble early in the second quarter and had to sit out long periods of the game. This gave the initiative to St. Louis, who trailed by eight midway through the quarter. But the Dundalk team overturned the deficit to lead by five at half-time, 26-21. 

The re-introduction of Pardy swung the game back in Pipers Hill’s direction, who found themselves within a single point going into the final quarter, trailing 32-31. Stephanie Nnabuihe had an incredible fourth quarter, who scored 11 of her 23 points in the fourth, proved to be the deciding factor.

St. Louis Dundalk were superbly led by captain Sofia Fernandez Bustos, with 24 points, while Sara Ezquerra Rivas (11) and Ines Palacio (3) helped the St. Louis’ cause.

Nnabuihe, on 23, top-scored for Pipers Hill, while co-captain Pardy chipped in with eight points and final MVP Kate O’Neill added six points.

U16C Girls Schools League final MVP Kate O'Neill

It is the Kildare school’s second All-Ireland Schools League title this month, after their U19C Girls team claimed the title.

Kildare's Piper's Hill school wins girls schools league final

Line-ups:

Pipers Hill College: Mya Pardy, Kate O’Neill, Stephanie Nnabuihe, Hannah Gaines, Roisin Carroll, Zara Nolan, Jessica Kacprzak, Lucy Power, Ellie Purcell, Orla Doyle, Aoife McGovern, Ellie Purcell

Coach – Aaron Whelan

Assistant Coach – Keleigh Murphy

St. Louis Dundalk: Grainne Connolly, Sofia Fernandez Bustos, Maryam Moyo, Tawana Gumede, Ines Palacio, Aine Murray, Irene Cabo Alfaro, Sara Ezquerra Rivas, Erin Finnegan, Katie O’Reilly, Lilly Baudy, Beth Brady, Rhiannon Dolan, Mame Gaye, Ciara Whyte.

Coach - Kate O’Byrne

Assistant Coach – Siobhain Higgins

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media