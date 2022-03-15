Search

15 Mar 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

15 Mar 2022

Orchard boys that little bit too strong for The Lilies; extensive match report, reaction and comment.

Naas CBS on brink of All-Ireland glory.

Lines now drawn for a monumental dog-fight (Tommy Callaghan);

Naas boxer Gary Cully ks's ex-champ Vazquez;

Ester Lambe flies the Ireland flag at The Stadium;

Top Pitch and Putt awards for Kildare's Breda Brophy and Chrissie Byrne;

Lilies and The Farney to head-to-head, looking ahead to the big game on Sunday.

Royals too strong for Kildare in Littlewoods Camogie League;

Minor footballers open campaign;

Athy and Naas advance to Aldridge Cup semi-final.

Kildare U20 hurlers get better of Carlow;

Rugby: Naas crash out to Clondalkin in Towns Cup.

Busy weekend for Clane rugby girls.

Racing: Donadea's Cian Walsh opens his accouont at Leopardstown.

Dogs: Tullymurry Faith fastest on the night.

Picture Specials from golf drive-ins at Naas and Millicent, plus all the results from the fairways.

Part 2 of the Pitch & Putt Coaching Guide.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

