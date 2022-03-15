In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Orchard boys that little bit too strong for The Lilies; extensive match report, reaction and comment.
Naas CBS on brink of All-Ireland glory.
Lines now drawn for a monumental dog-fight (Tommy Callaghan);
Naas boxer Gary Cully ks's ex-champ Vazquez;
Ester Lambe flies the Ireland flag at The Stadium;
Top Pitch and Putt awards for Kildare's Breda Brophy and Chrissie Byrne;
Lilies and The Farney to head-to-head, looking ahead to the big game on Sunday.
Royals too strong for Kildare in Littlewoods Camogie League;
Minor footballers open campaign;
Athy and Naas advance to Aldridge Cup semi-final.
Kildare U20 hurlers get better of Carlow;
Rugby: Naas crash out to Clondalkin in Towns Cup.
Busy weekend for Clane rugby girls.
Racing: Donadea's Cian Walsh opens his accouont at Leopardstown.
Dogs: Tullymurry Faith fastest on the night.
Picture Specials from golf drive-ins at Naas and Millicent, plus all the results from the fairways.
Part 2 of the Pitch & Putt Coaching Guide.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Aidan Forker of Armagh is tackled by Paul Cribbin of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Armagh and Kildare at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach
Fuel prices rose above €2 at several Naas and Newbridge garages surveyed last Monday, March 7 — prices have since fallen back
