Rachael Blackmore’s previews her Day 1 Cheltenham rides

Last year’s leading rider and BetVictor Brand Ambassador Rachael Blackmore is back for the biggest four days in jumps racing at the Cheltenham Festival. She will be giving us the lowdown on all of her rides on Tuesday, she has four including defending unbeaten Champion Hurdler, Honeysuckle.

Rachael Blackmore said to BetVictor.

“Cheltenham is finally here, and I am very excited for things to get going and to have crowds back to roar us home up the hill. I have some lovely rides across the week, so let’s hope we can have some success.”

Couer Sublime

My first ride of the day comes in the Arkle, where Couer Sublime lines up. He won well at Gowran Park the last day by ten lengths and was behind Ferny Hollow on his two other chase runs this season. He has taken to jumping fences well, so I’m looking forward to him here.

Honeysuckle

Then it is all about Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle. She is in great form and has travelled over very well. Coleman, who rides her out every day, is happy with her, so we are all very excited to see her run. It should be quite the race. Hopefully, all goes well, and she keeps doing what she does best!

Telmesomethinggirl

My next ride is in the same silks in the Mares Hurdle on Telmesomthinggirl. She was a fantastic winner at the Festival last year in the Mares Novices and was one of the hardest horses to pull up after the race at the top of the hill. She enjoys running at Cheltenham and ran a great race at Leopardstown last time out when finishing third over Christmas.

Champion Green

Then finally, I take the ride on Champion Green for Joseph O’Brien in the JP McManus silks. This looks like a typically competitive Boodles Handicap Hurdle and will be my first time riding him. He won a maiden hurdle in a professional style for Mark Walsh at Naas last time out but looks like he can be a little keen watching some of his previous runs.

Rachael Blackmore may have been the leading jockey last year, after winning an incredible 6 races. Blackmore’s biggest competition will be Paul Townend. Townend won top Jockey in 2020 along with winning Cheltenham’s Gold cup in 2019 and in 2020.