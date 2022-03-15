Kildare manager Glenn Ryan reviews disappointing loss to Armagh

Kildare manager, Glenn Ryan, spoke to the local Kildare press after the game in the Lilies dressing room, and said he felt that the game was most disappointing night that Kildare have had under his watch.

“Hopefully it is just a blip and it will certainly be a good test to bounce back from.”

Glenn said he was not sure “if Armagh dictated the second half or Kildare allowed them to dictate that period which would be the most disappointing part of it; we were in the game at half-time but by the end of the game we had probably taken ourselves out of it.”

On a question of the shot selection the manager said “look there were aspects of the game tonight that we would not be happy with, those aspects are aspects that crept into the game were not there before, I realise it is always a battle to keep things going the way we would like to keep them going but that is the battle we will have next week as we try to get the team back on track.”

When suggested to the manager that the players kept going and one could not question their attitude the Towers man replied “they should not be getting pats on the back for that, it is a case of us not being happy with the performance, the players even more so than the management are even more disappointed with the display and that is what you would expect as they are the people in the best position to try get it right but overall a very disappointing night and I would like to think we are man enough and big enough and determined to try and correct things for next weekend.”

Asked if any of the lads that have not been available up to now might be back against Monaghan Ryan replied “they are all starting to come back, will there be an extra bodies available, not sure to be honest, we'll see how things go in training during the week, that is what we put the emphasis on, the important thing is to get them right and to get them on the field fit.”