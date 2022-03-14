Search

14 Mar 2022

Kildare boxer Gary Cully KO’s ex-champ Vazquez

Gary Cully, left, and Miguel Vasquez face-off before their lightweight bout at Albert Hall in Nottingham, England. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Daragh Nolan

14 Mar 2022 2:15 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Naas boxer Gary Cully picked up the biggest win of his pro career when he dropped and finished former world champion Miguel Vazquez in the fifth round. After that win, Cully moves his professional record to 14-0 with eight coming by way of knockout

The Lightweight Irishman was in complete control of the fight from start to finish. The first signs of danger for Vazquez came in the third round when Cully dropped his opponent with a stiff body shot.

The Mexican recovered to his feet but was on the mat again in the fifth after a slick combination from the Kildare man and this time there was no getting up. After the bout Cully said he was happy his hard work paid off but now it was time to discuss world titles opportunities.

The Naas man who calls himself ‘The Diva’ fought on the undercard of fellow MTK Global boxer and Irishman Michael Conlan. Conlan, despite an impressive showing, fell short in his main event title fight after suffering a brutal knockout at the hands of champion Leigh Wood.

