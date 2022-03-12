Kildare make three changes for Armagh clash

Fergal Conway
Glenn Ryan and his management team have named their teams for tomorrow's AFL Division 1 game at The Athletic Grounds, Armagh, and shows three changes from the side that defeated Dublin last time out.
As expected Mark Donnellan returns in goals while Fergal Conway gets his first start in this seaon's AfLFL, Jack Sargent is also set to start, with Aaron O'Neill, Tony Archbold and Con Kavanagh dropping to the bench.
KILDARE v Armagh: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Jack Sargent, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Aaron Masterson, Kevin Flynn; Fergal Conway, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.
