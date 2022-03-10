Kildare club gets €5,000 from Texaco Support for Sport initiative

Search

10 Mar 2022

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

10 Mar 2022 4:35 PM

Kilcock  Celtic  FC  will receive  €5,000  funding  under  this  year’s  Texaco  Support  for  Sport  initiative hosted and organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel  in Ireland under the Texaco brand. 

Under  the  scheme  – similar  to  that  which  proved successful last  year  when  the  Kildare  county  award was presented to Leixlip United AFC – a fund of €130,000 is made available by Valero for  distribution in equal amounts of €5,000 to a successful applicant in each county. 

Founded in 1970, Kilcock Celtic FC has a playing complement of over 600 members. Guided by its  ‘everyone is welcome’ motto and ‘football for all’ ethos, the club offers soccer coaching to members  of all ages, ranging  from age 4 up  to over-35s including children with special needs, autism and  Down Syndrome. As a result of ‘huge effort’ by its lady coaches, female participation has increased  from six members in 2018 to over 120 playing members in 2021.  

The  €5,000  award  made  to  it  under  the  Texaco  Support  for  Sport  initiative  will  be  used  to  develop its facilities with the installation of goal posts at its new training pitch at Bawnogues. 

Overseeing  the  judging  process  was  Texaco  Support  for  Sport  ambassador,  former  Irish  rugby  international  and  well-known  broadcaster  Donncha  O’Callaghan. Describing  Kilcock  Celtic  as  ‘a  really  worthy  winner’,  O’Callaghan  praised  the  focus  the  club  places  on  inclusivity,  noting  its  ‘infinity football’ programme for children with autism. 

Pointing  to what he  termed  “the invaluable contribution”  that sports clubs make  to  the heart of  community life in Ireland, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland)  Limited, congratulated Kilcock Celtic saying: “Special to us, and the purpose for which our Texaco  Support  for  Sport  initiative was  introduced,  is  the  opportunity  it  presents  to  ease  the  financial  pressure  on members  by  providing  new  and  additional  funding  so  often  required  to  help  clubs  achieve their objectives and play a pivotal and positive role in their communities."

