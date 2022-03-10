Kildare schools fixture details confirmed for Rugby Senior Cup semi-finals

St Mary's College v Kilkenny College - Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby, Photo : Sportsfile
Fixture details have been confirmed for the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals following yesterday's draw.
The match-ups for the penultimate stage were confirmed yesterday afternoon after St Mary's College's 17-9 win over Kilkenny College at Energia Park.
Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals:
Gonzaga College v St Mary's College - Wednesday, March 23 (Energia Park, KO 3pm)
Newbridge College v Blackrock College - Thursday, March 24 (Energia Park, KO 3pm)
Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on Premier Sports TV. The final of the competition is due to be played on Sunday, April 3, at the RDS Arena.
Patrons are reminded that Energia Park is now a cashless venue and tickets must be purchased in advance HERE.
