MUST SEE photos from Kildare GAA Meet and Greet

Kildare Senior Footballer Daniel Flynn with Ross O'Toole.
All photos taken by Aishling Conway
Click arrow above to see next photo ->>>
Taffrail and ship’s wheel, aft well deck. Pic: Endurance 22, Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust / National Geographic
Dr Sophie Murray, Technical Officer and Alberto Cañizares, PhD researcher at the School of Cosmic Physics, both from DIAS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.