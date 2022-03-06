Search

06 Mar 2022

AHL: All square between Kildare and Carlow

Visitors level with a side line cut on 75 minutes

Kildare Paul Dolan cuts inside the cover of Carlow Conor Kehoe during the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2A played at St Conleths Park, Newbridge. Photo: Sean Brilly

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

06 Mar 2022 4:50 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare and Carlow drew in a dramatic AHL Division 2 A game at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

Carlow led for most of the game, by five at the break, 0-12 to 0-7, that despite Kildare hitting 13 wides in the opening half.

On 54 minutes the visitors still led by six but a Brian Byrne goal finally sparked David Herity's side into action and they went on to lead by two points on 66 minutes.

Carlow got it back to one, Kildare had a 65 effort fall short and Carlow came back in the 75 minute when a line cut was sent brilliant between the posts by Chris Nolan.

Final score: Kildare 2-14 Carlow 0-20.


Scorers: Kildare, Gerry Keegan 1-3 (1 free), Brian Byrne 1-0, Jack Sheridan 0-3 (2 frees), Paul Dolan 0-3, Cathal Dowling 0-2, Cathal McCabe 0-1, Shane Ryan 0-1, Paddy McKenna (free).


Carlow, Kevin McDonald 0-10 (10 frees), Chris Nolan 0-4 (s/l), Conor Kehoe 0-2, Sean Murphy 0-2, John Michael Nolan 0-1, Jon Nolan 0-1.


KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Paul Dolan, Simon Leacy, Cathal Derivan; Sean Christianseen , Ross Kelly, Kevin Whelan; Cathal McCabe, Rian Boran; Brian Byrne, Cathal Dowling, Johnny Byrne; Kevin Aherne, Jack Sheridan, Gerry Keegan. Subs: James Burke for Kevin Aherne (45 minutes); James Burke for Kevin Aherne (45 minutes).


MEATH: Dean Grennan; Paul Doyle, Conor Lawlor, Michael Dodyle; Jack McCullagh, Fiachra Fitzpatrick, Jack Kavanagh; Conor Kehoe, Tony Lawlor; John Doyle, Chris Nolan, Sean Murphy; Paul Coady, John Michael Nolan, Kevin McDonald. Subs: Brian Tracey for Dean Grennan (blood sub 18-21 minute); Martin Kavanagh for Tony Lawlor (45 minutes); Jon Nolan for Paul Coady (55 minutes); Ted Joyce for John Doye (60 minutes); Richard Coady for Conor Kehoe (69 miutes).


REFEREE: Fergal Horgan, Tippeerary.

