Kildare name team to take on Carlow in vital AHL clash

David Herity and his management team have named their side for Sunday's AHL Division 2A clash with Carlow on Sunday in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, throw-in 2 pm.
A big game for both sides and with Carlow managed by the successful Naas manager, Tom Mullally, it certainly adds to the intrigue for this must-win game for both sides
KILDARE v Meath (AHL Division 2A, Round 4):
Paddy McKenna; Paul Dolan, Simon Leacy, Cathal Derivan; Sean Christianseen , Ross Kelly, Kevin Whelan; Cathal McCabe, Rian Boran; Brian Byrne, Cathal Dowling, Johnny Byrne; Kevin Aherne, Jack Sheridan, Gerry Keegan.
