02 Mar 2022

Kildare's Piper's Hill school wins girls schools league final

The Piper's Hill team celebrate with the cup after win, Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

02 Mar 2022 2:15 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Piper’s Hill Naas have won the under-19 ‘C’ Girls School League after beating St. Finians Swords 47-42 in the final. A strong opening half from the Kildare side had them ahead 29-15 going into the second half. 

St.Finians fought hard to pull it back, outscoring Pipers Hill by four points in both second-half quarters, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the lead built by their opponents.

Pipers Hill’s Niamh Farrelly was given match MVP and was also top scorer with 18 points. Her teammate Stephanie Nnabuihe was a close contender for MVP with brilliant rebounds and managed16 points of her own. 

Next top scorer for Pipers Hill Naas was Kate O’Neill with 6 points. For St.Finians, it was Sophie Staunton and Stacy Walsh who led the offence, picking up 17 points each, with Lara Walsh next highest at 7 points from the game.

The final was live streamed by Basketball Ireland from the National Basketball Arena, Dublin.

Local News

