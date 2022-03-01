Kildare hurling managed David Herity thrilled for his players after vital win

“I am absolutely thrilled to be honest with you because it has been a while since we have won a game. I thought we’ve been playing very well, even going back to last year's Joe McDonagh. The first two opening games I thought we were putting in good performances in the opening fixtures for large spells and then we would get caught in a ten minute bad spell here and there that were crucifying us.”

The words of Kildare hurling manager, David Herity following his side's one point win over Down on Sunday.

“The players deserve massive credit for the performance they put in today” said the manager, adding “ it’s not easy coming up here, no team has come up in the last four years and have won. It shows it is the Galatasaray of the north, but the lads stuck it out, stuck to the game plan and to come away with the points it gives us the opportunity then to go on against Carlow and Westmeath at home over the next few weeks which is huge.”

The former Kilkenny All-Ireland medal winner added that he felt “against Meath we fell asleep for 15 minutes before half time and then against in the last 10 minutes when we got the black card. I thought the lads worked extremely well, I can't get over how much of a gale force breeze was out there today. I know we were up by 15 at half time but it was as strong as wind as you’ll ever see, we needed to bring it home. If everything stays as it is, we go down, we know that but it's in our hands to get and get a result against Carlow. It will start next Sunday and we are hoping to god we fill out Conleth’s and everyone is there to support us.”

There was a huge amount of players we didn't have today, which shows the strength of the squad. We had a few late changes too with James Burke and Mark Delaney with concussion. Hopefully we might get them back and keep getting stronger. Carlow lost today and will be looking to bounce back and Tom Mullally will know plenty of our lads.

“It’s an extremely happy dressing room in there it's fantastic they are actually getting a bit of a reward now, so I am thrilled” added a very happy, and relieved manager.