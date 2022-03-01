Kildare ladies manager Sean Finnegan reacts to his side booking semi-final spot

Despite coming through with six points to spare Kildare manager Sean Finnegan was shocked at his sides opening to the tie. Falling five points behind in the opening three minutes, Finnegan remarked “that was a blitzing, it certainly caused us to have a hard look after ten minutes at where we were, I felt that we were sluggish and standing off, we can’t afford to stand off.”

Sparking a revival from a tenth minute Lara Curran point Finnegan was happier with his side as the half wore on. “After we got to grips with a few areas made a few changes I was very happy that we were in the game then.

Despite his praise for his side Finnegan was mindful of what it would take his side to be successful. “There is no doubting the talent in the squad, but it’s going to take hard work and application.”

A home tie with Wicklow this weekend will give Finnegan an opportunity to have a closer look at his squad before he prepares for a semi-final.