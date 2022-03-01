In this Leinster Leader Sport

Massive win for Glenn Ryan and Kildare footballers as they see of Dublin for the first time since 20000. We carry extensive report, reaction and comment from a packed St Conleth's Park.
Glenn Ryan certainly not getting carried away.
Early signs, but no more, of Lilies blooming (Tommy Callaghan).
Massive display from Naas CBS see them book a place in the PPS All-Ireland final.
Kildare hurlers hold out for vital one point win over Down in AHL. Report, reaction and comment.
U20 footballers draw for the second week in a row.
Aldridge Cup gets under way, reports, results and this weekend GAA fixtures.
Ladies into League semi final with a game to spare.
Camogie side lose out to Derry, minors advance to League semi final.
Rugby: Win pushes Naas into third sport in AIL.
Eadestown's Jimmy O'Brien enjoying life rubbing shoulders with the big boys (Daragh Nolan);
Racing: Murtagh and Coen strike at Dundalk as we look back on the week with a Focus on Racing in Kildare.
Exciting racing at Newbridge Dog Stadium.
Boxing: Eric Donovan comes up short against Ramirez.
Athletics: Pat Malone sets new Irish record.
Newbridge driver Alyx Coby off to a brilliant start in The States.
All that and much more in this week's packed Leinter Leader Sport ... in the shops now.
Kildare manager Glenn Ryan, right, and selector Anthony Rainbow celebrate after their side's victory over Dublin at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge
