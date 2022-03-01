Search

01 Mar 2022

In this Leinster Leader Sport

Action packed weekend of sport

In this Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

01 Mar 2022 11:39 AM

Massive win for Glenn Ryan and Kildare footballers as they see of Dublin for the first time since 20000. We carry extensive report, reaction and comment from a packed St Conleth's Park.

Glenn Ryan certainly not getting carried away.

Early signs, but no more, of Lilies blooming (Tommy Callaghan).

Massive display from Naas CBS see them book a place in the PPS All-Ireland final.

Kildare hurlers hold out for vital one point win over Down in AHL. Report, reaction and comment.

U20 footballers draw for the second week in a row.

Aldridge Cup gets under way, reports, results and this weekend GAA fixtures.

Ladies into League semi final with a game to spare.

Camogie side lose out to Derry, minors advance to League semi final.

Rugby: Win pushes Naas into third sport in AIL.

Eadestown's Jimmy O'Brien enjoying life rubbing shoulders with the big boys (Daragh Nolan);

Racing: Murtagh and Coen strike at Dundalk as we look back on the week with a Focus on Racing in Kildare.

Exciting racing at Newbridge Dog Stadium.

Boxing: Eric Donovan comes up short against Ramirez.

Athletics: Pat Malone sets new Irish record.

Newbridge driver Alyx Coby off to a brilliant start in The States.

All that and much more in this week's packed Leinter Leader Sport ... in the shops now.

