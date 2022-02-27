Kildare GAA: weekend club results

ALDRIDGE CUP:
Group A, Round 1
Confey 1-8 Round towers 1-12;
Johnstownbridge 1-8 Clane 0-7.
Group B, Round 1
Eadestown 1-13 Celbridge 1-10;
Carbury 1-8 Maynooth 1-5.
Group C, Round 1
Athy 1-16 Clogherinkoe 0-5;
Sarsfields 1-12 Raheens 0-11.
Group D, Round 1
Moorefield 2-12 Kilcock 1-3;
Naas 0-9 St Laurence's 0-7.
KEOGH CUP
Group A, Round 1
Monasterevin 4-9 Kilcullen 0-1;
Sallins 1-10 Allenwood 0-11.
Group B, Round 1
St. Kevin's 2-8 Ballymore Eustace 1-9;
Castledermot 3-10 Suncroft 1-6.
Group C, Round 1
Ellistown 0-7 Ballyteague 0-5;
Caragh 0-12 Nurney 0-7.
Group D, Round 1
Milltown 0-00 Two Mile House 0-00;
Leixlip 4-10 Rathangan 2-7.
DOWLING CUP:
Group A, Round 1
Ardclough P Cappagh P;
Rathcoffey 3-19 Rheban 1-3.
Group B, Round 1
Robertstown 4-7 Athgarvan 0-7;
Straffan 4-19 Kildangan 0-5.
Group C, Round 1
Grange 1-5 Kill 0-8;
Castlemitchell 3-3 Ballykelly 1-5
Naas full back Charlie Murphy drives out of defense as St Jarlath's Tuam Alan Banks gives chase during the Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Hogan Cup Semi Final played at Tubber GAA, Co Offaly.
