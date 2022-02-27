Search

27 Feb 2022

Kildare GAA: Naas CBS advance to All-Ireland decider

Early goals set up win in impressive display

Naas full back Charlie Murphy drives out of defense as St Jarlath's Tuam Alan Banks gives chase during the Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Hogan Cup Semi Final played at Tubber GAA, Co Offaly.

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

27 Feb 2022 10:09 AM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Naas CBS advanced to the All-Ireland final of the Hogan Cup following an emphatic victory over Connacht champions St Jarlath's Tuam, in a game played at Tubber GAA Headquarters in Offaly.

Playing against a near storm force gale Naas opened with a goal after some 40 seconds when a move saw them cut through the middle of the opposition defence ending with Niall Dolan firing low to the net.

A second goal arrived after elevent minutes, this time Sean Broderick making his way in on goal and again, keeping the ball low, made no mistake to make it 2-1 to 0-2.

By half time  the lead stood at 2-6 to 1-3 after Jarlath's had scored a somewhat fortuitious goal.

With the wind on their backs Naas totally dominated throughout, working extremely hard they dominated all  over the pitch and in the end had no less than 16 points to spare as they advanced to the All-Ireland final on St Patrick's Day in Croke Park where they will meet St Brendan's College Killarney (Kerry) who defeated St Mary’s Magherafelt (Derry) by two poionts, 1-10 to 1-8.

Scorers: Naas CBS, Niall Dolan 2-1, Sean Broderick 1-2, Gavin Thompson 0-4 (1 free), Kevin Cummins 0-3 (2 frees), Fionn Cooke 0-2, Dara Crowley 0-1, Colm Dalton 0-1.

St Jarlath's, Brian Cogger 1-0, Conor Heneghan 0-2 (1 free), Sean Birmingham 0-2 (1 free).


NAAS CBS: David MacPartlin (Raheens); Tim Ryan (Naas), Charlie Murphy (Naas), Cian Boran (Eadestown); Rob Fitzgerald (Naas), Fionn Tully Jt Cpt. (Raheens), Jack McKevitt Jt Cpt (Raheens); Dara Crowley (Raheens); Daire Guerin (Naas); Sean Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Colm Dalton (Sallins), Fionn Cooke (Raheens); Niall Dolan (Raheens), Gavin Thompson (Raheens), Kevin Cummins (Naas). Subs: Jack Taaffe (Raheens) for Fionn Cooke (54 minutes); Elliott Beirne (Naas) for Gavin Thompson (56 minutes), Luke O'Donovan (Raheens) for Colm Dalton (56 minutes); Darragh Jameson (Eadestown) for Cian Boran (58 minutes); Sean McDonnell (Sallins) for Kevin Cummins (58 minutes).

ST JARALTH'S: Kyle Gilmore; Eoin Brady, Bernard Coen, Josh McHugh; John Conneely, Ross Fahy, Cian Davin; Brian Cogger, Patrick Egan; Ronan Colleran, Conor Heneghan, Liam O'Shaughnessy; Luke Davin Sean Bermingham cpt, Alan Banks. Subs: Ross Coen for Liam O'Shaughnessy (half time); Robbie Winston for Ross Coen (48 minute).
REFEREE: Patrick Maguire, Longford.

