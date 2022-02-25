Kildare man Jimmy O'Brien reflects on joining Ireland's Six Nations squad

Kildare man Jimmy O'Brien joined up with the Irish Six Nations squad this week to be in contention for Sunday's game with Italy. It's O'Brien's first call-up and he represents the second Irish rugby player from Eadestown in recent times, alongside star player Tadhg Beirne.

“It’s been a great week, I was shocked when I found out. I had a missed call last weekend from a number that wasn't saved in my phone. I got a text a few minutes later saying that the call I had missed was Andy Farrell and to call him back. I was beside my girlfriend and I was like hopefully this isn't one of the lads taking the piss out of me,” O'Brien laughed.

“I rang him back he said he’d been watching me and one or two of the lads had knocks so I should come in and train. He said I was playing well and that it would be good for me to come in and get used to the environment.”

What a difference a few days made for the versatile Leinster man. He watched the France defeat at home with his friends on Saturday February 12. A stark difference to helping the squad prepare for this Sunday's clash with Italy.

“I’ve trained all week, the training has been great, it’s quick. The biggest learning curve for me was catching up on all of the calls. I am getting used to the little details and playing with guys I haven't played with before. It was mainly just learning what they want, the subtle differences in the way they operate,” O'Brien said.

“I haven't been home to see everyone yet since all this happened, I am hoping to go back down to Eadestown after this weekend to see people. I’ve also got loads of messages from people at home, Naas rugby club and from Newbridge too.”