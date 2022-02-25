Naas senior footballers appoint new manager Joe Murphy
Naas senior footballers have appointed Joe Murphy as their new manager. The Kildare senior title winners will be under new leadership this year. This comes after Eoin Doyle took over as player manager, with the assistance of captain, Eamonn Callaghan, following the departure of Paul Kelly as manager weeks before their county final.
New Naas boss Joe Murphy won five Leinster club senior football club titles with Eire Óg before going on to manage the Carlow town club to a four-in-a-row of county SFC titles. Muprhy also led Eire Óg to a Leinster club SFC final appearance in 2019 before stepping down at the end of last season.
Naas famously claimed their first Dermot Bourke Cup in 31 years last year before going on to contest the Leinster club SFC final against Kilmacud Crokes in January.
