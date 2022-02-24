PPS Schols: Kildare and Leinster champs, Naas CBS, bid to reach Hogan Cup decider

Having been crowned Leinster PPS football champions for the third time in 2002, Naas CBS are now bidding to reach the final of the Hogan Cup when they take on St Jarlath's of Tuam in the All-Ireland PPS semi-final on Saturday, a game fixed for Tubber GAA grounds in Offaly, with a 1 pm throw-in.

Back in 2019 Naas reached the All-Ireland final only to go under by a point to St Michael's of Enniskillen and are now hoping to return to centre stage again, the final is fixed for St Patrick's Day, in Croke Park.

Jarlath's of Tuam have an enviable record when it comes to PPS competition having only recently captured their 49th provincial title when they defeated St Colman's of Claremorris in the provincial decider by six points (3-6 to 0-9).

Naas have a fine mixture of players from the county town of Naas, and nearby Raheens, with a sprinkling from Sallins, Ballymore Eustace and Eadestown. The strength of schools football in Kildare was evident by the fact that three of the teams to make it to the Leinster semi-final were from Lilywhite Land, with Naas defeating Maynooth in the decider; Scoil Mhuire of Clane, also making it the last four.

Decent at the back; a more than useful midfield but it is in the forward division where Naas CBS really shine. They got over the line by a single point against Maynooth SLS in the Leinster decider but in reality they were a lot more than a point the better side, conceding a late goal well into injury time, eventually winning 0-14 to 2-7.

No doubt this semi-final is a big step up in class but it is something manager Pauric Cribben, his management and the players are really looking forward to. Naas CBS have trained diligently throughout covid initially; trained throughout the Christmas period before booking their place in the All-Ireland semi-final.

If Naas have one weakness it could be a habit of being very slow starters. In numerous games throughout this campaign they have had to come from behind after conceding early on and that is something they need to be aware of and do everything to ensure that scenario does not prevail again on Saturday. They have in keeper, David MacPartlin an excellent keeper who has a mighty kick and is regularly called upon to come forward to take 45s and long range frees; Charlie Murphy at no. 3; Fionn Tully (no. 6) and the exciting Jack McKevitt at wing back are vital players for Naas.

In the middle they have options with Dara Crowley and Daire Guerin the obvious duo to man that area, up front the sextet of Sean Broderick, Niall Dolan, Fionn Cooke, Colm Dalton, Gavin Thompson and Kevin Cummins have all shown throughout this campaign they are excellent players on their day.

Could be a tight game and, no doubt, on a heavy pitch, fitness will come into play.

Throw-in on Saturday, at Tubber GAA grounds in Offaly is timed for 1 pm.