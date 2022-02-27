Kildare record brilliant win over Dublin

Kildare recorded a magnificent win over Dublin at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge in front of packed-out St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon. It was Kildare's first win over The Blues since the Leinster final of 2000 and while it was Kildare's first win in Division 1 after 11 games, this was Dublin's fourth loss in this week's league and their fifth defeat in a row, when last yekar's All-Ireland semi-final is included.

It was a win Kildare thoroughly deserved after taking the lead for the first time in the 28 minute, led at the break playing against the strong wind, led at the break 0-8 to 0-4.

The second half saw The Lilies get the two opening points but Dublin came back to within three points.

The game changer arrived in the 42 minute when Daniel Flynn sent Jack Sargent in, his effort was pushed up to the crossbar but Jimmy Hyland was in to punch to net.

After that and despite a few scary moments Kildare held out to win on a final score line of Kildare 1-12 Dublin 0-12.

Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 1-5 (2 frees, 2 marks), Daniel Flynn 0-3, Kevin Flynn 0-1, Ben McCormack 0-1, Aaron O'Neill 0-1 Free), Paddy Woodgate 0-1 (mark).

Dublin, Dean Rock 0-4 (4 frees), Sean Bugler 0-4 Ciaran Kilkenny 0-2, Tom Lahiff 0-1, Lee Gannon 0-1.



KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Aaron Masterson, Kevin Flynn; Con Kavanagh, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Jack Sargent for Con Kavanagh (31 minutes); Kevin O'Callghan for Ben McCormack (blood sub 40-start of second half); Brian McLoughlin for Paddy Woodgate (54 minutes); Kevin Feely for Aaron Masterson (56 minutes); Kevin O'Callaghan for Jack Sargent (62 minutes); David Hyland for Daragh Ryan (67 minutes),

DUBLIN: Evan Comerford; Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Lee Gannon; Sean MacMahon, John Small, Tom Lahiff; Brian Fenton, Brian Howard; Niall Scully, Ciaran Kilkenny, Sean Bugler; Ross McGarry, Jonny Cooper, Dean Rock. Subs: Robert McDaid for Tom Lahiff (blood sub 23-31 minutes); Aaron Byrne for Ross McGarry (47 minutes); Robert McDaid for Jonny Cooper (54 minutes); Cillian O'Shea for John Small (blood sub 61-63); Lorcan O'Dell for Niall Scully (68 minutes); AlexWright for Brian Howard (69 minutes).

REFEREE: Sean Hurson.