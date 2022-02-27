Search

27 Feb 2022

Kildare record brilliant win over Dublin

Fully deserved three point victory for Glenn Ryan's Lilies

Kildare v Dublin match report

Jimmy Hyland of Kildare is tackled by Seán McMahon of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge. Photo by Piaras

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

27 Feb 2022 4:42 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare recorded a magnificent win over Dublin at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge in front of packed-out St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon. It was Kildare's first win over The Blues since the Leinster final of 2000 and while it was Kildare's first win in Division 1 after 11 games, this was Dublin's fourth loss in this week's league and their fifth defeat in a row, when last yekar's All-Ireland semi-final is included.

It was a win Kildare thoroughly deserved after taking the lead for the first time in the 28 minute, led at the break playing against the strong wind, led at the break 0-8 to 0-4.

The second half saw The Lilies get the two opening points but Dublin came back to within three points.

The game changer arrived in the 42 minute when Daniel Flynn sent Jack Sargent in, his effort was pushed up to the crossbar but Jimmy Hyland was in to punch to net.

After that and despite a few scary moments Kildare held out to win on a final score line of Kildare 1-12 Dublin 0-12.

Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 1-5 (2 frees, 2 marks), Daniel Flynn 0-3, Kevin Flynn 0-1, Ben McCormack 0-1, Aaron O'Neill 0-1 Free), Paddy Woodgate 0-1 (mark).

Dublin, Dean Rock 0-4 (4 frees), Sean Bugler 0-4 Ciaran Kilkenny 0-2, Tom Lahiff 0-1, Lee Gannon 0-1.


KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Aaron Masterson, Kevin Flynn; Con Kavanagh, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Jack Sargent for Con Kavanagh (31 minutes); Kevin O'Callghan for Ben McCormack (blood sub 40-start of second half); Brian McLoughlin for Paddy Woodgate (54 minutes); Kevin Feely for Aaron Masterson (56 minutes); Kevin O'Callaghan for Jack Sargent (62 minutes); David Hyland for Daragh Ryan (67 minutes),

DUBLIN: Evan Comerford; Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne, Lee Gannon; Sean MacMahon, John Small, Tom Lahiff; Brian Fenton, Brian Howard; Niall Scully, Ciaran Kilkenny, Sean Bugler; Ross McGarry, Jonny Cooper, Dean Rock. Subs: Robert McDaid for Tom Lahiff (blood sub 23-31 minutes); Aaron Byrne for Ross McGarry (47 minutes); Robert McDaid for Jonny Cooper (54 minutes); Cillian O'Shea for John Small (blood sub 61-63); Lorcan O'Dell for Niall Scully (68 minutes); AlexWright for Brian Howard (69 minutes).

REFEREE: Sean Hurson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media